Stocks in Play
11/15/2023 - 12:01 PM EST - Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund : Has declared a monthly distribution for Class A of $0.0300 per unit ($0.3600 per unit on an annualized basis) and for Class F of $0.0330 per unit ($0.3690 per unit on an annualized basis) for the month of November. The distribution will be paid on or before December 21 to unitholders of record as at November 30. Picton Mahoney Tactical Income Fund
shares PMB are trading unchanged at $6.85.
