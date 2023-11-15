(MENAFN- Baystreet) Motorola to Ring Bell on Wall Street

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MS) shares moved upward Wednesday, the same day the company rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, celebrating its continued, purposeful transformation centered on safety and security. The company is announcing its new brand narrative, 'Solving for safer,' which highlights its sharpened focus on solving for safer communities, safer schools and safer businesses.

Said CEO Greg Brown,“From our storied history, today we bridge to an even stronger future. Everyone is entitled to feel safe in their community, school and workplace, but that often isn't the reality. How Motorola Solutions is helping keep people, property and places safe is far more comprehensive than ever. While we recognize technology is not the only way to a safer future, it does play a vital role, and it's our purpose to make that technology the best it can be.”

Motorola Solutions, traditionally known for public safety communications, has invested about $12 Billion in organic R&D and acquisitions over the past nine years to create a robust technology portfolio spanning mission-critical communications, video security & access control and command center solutions powered by artificial intelligence. These solutions enable more powerful collaboration between public safety agencies and enterprises, connecting those in need with those who can help.

For example, a schoolteacher can press a panic button on a phone during an emergency which can automatically notify law enforcement, trigger a lockdown, share live video feeds with first responders and send mass notifications.

MS shares acquired 80 cents, or 1%, to $79.11.

