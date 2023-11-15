(MENAFN- Baystreet) Overhaul Underway at Citigroup

Citigroup (NYSE:C) will soon begin layoffs in CEO Jane Fraser's corporate overhaul, according to early media reports.

Employees affected by the cuts will be informed starting Wednesday, with new dismissals announced daily through early next week, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The move tracks with a timeline set by Fraser in a Sept. 13 memo. She announced five new divisions whose heads report directly to her, resulting in the departure of a handful of senior executives. The next phase of disruption will be“communicated and implemented by the end of November,” and“final changes” will be done by the end of March 2024, Fraser said at the time.

Fraser is under pressure to improve Citigroup, which has been mired in a stock slump as headcount and expenses have ballooned in recent years. The CEO, who took over in March 2021, is at a pivotal moment as she faces deep investor skepticism that the bank can hit performance targets she outlined last year.

Employees who have lost their roles as part of the cuts may be able to apply for other positions, and Citigroup will offer severance pay where eligible, the bank's human resources chief told workers last month.

The full extent of job cuts are still being determined, but managers and consultants working on the project - known internally by its code name,“Project Bora Bora” - have discussed dismissals of at least 10% of workers in several businesses.

C shares began Wednesday up 49 cents, or 1.1%, to $44.85.

