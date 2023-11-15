(MENAFN- Baystreet) EXL Jumps on Google Cloud Partnership

EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced it is now a Premier Level Partner for Google Cloud in the Service Engagement Model.

As a Premier Partner for Google Cloud in the Service Engagement Model, EXL demonstrated its proficiency in leveraging Google Cloud's powerful infrastructure and advanced analytics tools to drive transformative insights for clients. This status underscores EXL's dedication to delivering exceptional value and innovative data-led analytics and AI services.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Google Cloud Premier Partner in the Service Engagement Model,” said Vivek Jetley, executive vice president and global head of Analytics at EXL.“This achievement reflects our team's expertise and commitment to helping organizations harness the power of AI and data analytics in the cloud. Our more than 8,000 data scientists, generative AI experts, and deep domain expertise empower businesses to uncover meaningful insights, make data-driven decisions, and achieve strategic business outcomes. EXL provides a comprehensive suite of data analytics services tailored to meet the evolving needs of its clients.”

EXL's expertise in data analytics services further amplifies its capabilities in delivering tailored solutions to clients across industries. With a team of highly skilled data scientists and cloud engineers, EXL has demonstrated excellence in areas such as generative AI, data engineering, data visualization, machine learning and cloud orchestration.

EXLS shares hiked 37 cents, or 1.3%, to $28.02.

