Ukraine's Foreign Trade Deficit Up By 3.2-Fold In Jan-Sept 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukraine's foreign trade deficit increased by 3.2-fold to $19.402 billion in January-September 2023 from $6.026 billion recorded in the same period of 2022, Ukrainian media said on Tuesday, citing the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

Exports of goods fell by 17.8% and totaled $27.145 billion from January to September 2023 year-on-year, while imports rose by 19.2% to $46.547 billion in the same period, the service said in a statement.

The seasonally adjusted volume of exports declined by 0.1% to $2.644 million in September 2023 month-on-month, while imports grew by 3% to $5.37 billion in the same period, it said.

The seasonally adjusted balance of foreign trade was negative in September 2023 and stood at $2.726 billion. It was also negative in August, totaling $2.57 billion.

The export-import coverage ratio was 0.58 in January-September 2023 (0.85 in January-September 2022).

Foreign trade operations were conducted with partners from 228 countries, the service said.