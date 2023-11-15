Ukraine's Foreign Trade Deficit Up By 3.2-Fold In Jan-Sept 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukraine's foreign trade deficit increased by 3.2-fold to $19.402
billion in January-September 2023 from $6.026 billion recorded in
the same period of 2022, Ukrainian media said on Tuesday, citing
the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
Exports of goods fell by 17.8% and totaled $27.145 billion from
January to September 2023 year-on-year, while imports rose by 19.2%
to $46.547 billion in the same period, the service said in a
statement.
The seasonally adjusted volume of exports declined by 0.1% to
$2.644 million in September 2023 month-on-month, while imports grew
by 3% to $5.37 billion in the same period, it said.
The seasonally adjusted balance of foreign trade was negative in
September 2023 and stood at $2.726 billion. It was also negative in
August, totaling $2.57 billion.
The export-import coverage ratio was 0.58 in January-September
2023 (0.85 in January-September 2022).
Foreign trade operations were conducted with partners from 228
countries, the service said.
MENAFN15112023000195011045ID1107431238
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.