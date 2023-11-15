Work On New Russian Space Station 'In Full Swing' - Roscosmos Head

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The work on a new Russian space station is in full swing at the
Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, Roscosmos General Director
Yury Borisov said, Azernews reports, citing
Interfax.
"The work on its creation is in full swing," Borisov said at the
Manned Space Flights international scientific and practical
conference on Wednesday.
Russia plans to build a national space station as a replacement
for the International Space Station. The project's first stage is
due in 2027-2030, with the construction scheduled for completion in
2032.
On October 27, Borisov said the station project had been
approved, and about 609 billion rubles would be assigned for it
before 2032.
On November 7, Energia General Designer, Deputy General Director
Vladimir Solovyov said the station's service life in orbit could
exceed 50 years.
