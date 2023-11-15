Work On New Russian Space Station 'In Full Swing' - Roscosmos Head

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The work on a new Russian space station is in full swing at the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation, Roscosmos General Director Yury Borisov said, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"The work on its creation is in full swing," Borisov said at the Manned Space Flights international scientific and practical conference on Wednesday.

Russia plans to build a national space station as a replacement for the International Space Station. The project's first stage is due in 2027-2030, with the construction scheduled for completion in 2032.

On October 27, Borisov said the station project had been approved, and about 609 billion rubles would be assigned for it before 2032.

On November 7, Energia General Designer, Deputy General Director Vladimir Solovyov said the station's service life in orbit could exceed 50 years.