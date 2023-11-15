Kyrgyzstan Sells 9.9 Tons Of Gold Since Beginning Of The Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) For nine months of 2023, Kyrgyzstan exported 9.9 tons of gold worth $619.7 million. The data provided by the National Statistical Committee says, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.

In just a month, the figure increased by 1.2 tons. At the same time, during the same period in 2022, only 69.4 kilograms of gold were delivered for $905,600.

Switzerland accounts for the main volume of precious metal exports. At least eight tons were supplied there for $502.8 million. Data for eight months of 2023 showed exports at 7.1 tons. It turns out that in a month the Kyrgyz Republic exported almost 882.2 kilograms of gold to Switzerland.

In addition, the republic supplied 984.3 kilograms of precious metal for $60 million to Hong Kong and 908.8 kilograms worth $56.7 million to the United Arab Emirates.

In 2022, almost the entire volume of gold for the first nine months of the year was exported to Turkiye. There were no deliveries to this country this year.