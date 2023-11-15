Kyrgyzstan Sells 9.9 Tons Of Gold Since Beginning Of The Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) For nine months of 2023, Kyrgyzstan exported 9.9 tons of gold
worth $619.7 million. The data provided by the National Statistical
Committee says, Azernews reports, citing 24
News Agency.
In just a month, the figure increased by 1.2 tons. At the same
time, during the same period in 2022, only 69.4 kilograms of gold
were delivered for $905,600.
Switzerland accounts for the main volume of precious metal
exports. At least eight tons were supplied there for $502.8
million. Data for eight months of 2023 showed exports at 7.1 tons.
It turns out that in a month the Kyrgyz Republic exported almost
882.2 kilograms of gold to Switzerland.
In addition, the republic supplied 984.3 kilograms of precious
metal for $60 million to Hong Kong and 908.8 kilograms worth $56.7
million to the United Arab Emirates.
In 2022, almost the entire volume of gold for the first nine
months of the year was exported to Turkiye. There were no
deliveries to this country this year.
