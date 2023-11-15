First Lady: We Have Constantly Paid Attention To The Issue Of Palestine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan supports calls for an immediate cessation of
hostilities and voted in favor of a resolution adopted by the UN
General Assembly in October regarding the latest tensions,” said
First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva as she addressed the
participants of the“One Heart for Palestine” meeting of first
ladies in Istanbul, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.
The address, in particular, says,“Our country supports the
Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the two-state solution in
accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.
Since 2019, during our chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, we
have constantly paid attention to the issue of Palestine. I believe
that the opening of the Representative Office of our country in the
city of Ramallah this year will stimulate the development of
Azerbaijan-Palestine relations.”
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva underlined that over the past 10
years, Azerbaijan repeatedly provided humanitarian and financial
assistance through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine
Refugees in the Near East, adding,“at the same time, Azerbaijan
has hosted a number of international events to attract political
and financial support to Palestine. Among them, I would like to
mention the founding conference of the Islamic Financial Security
Network to help the State of Palestine and the donor conference to
support the development of the city of Jerusalem. Palestinian
youths are receiving higher education in our country on the basis
of scholarships provided by the state of Azerbaijan. The school to
be built by Azerbaijan in Palestine will be another manifestation
of our support of the Palestinian people.”
