UAH 2.2 Trillion Of Environmental Damage In Ukraine Due To Russia's War - Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, the amount of environmental damage caused by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation reaches 2.2 trillion hryvnias and is growing daily.

Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Ruslan Strilets said this at a briefing in Odesa, Ukrinform reports.

"The total amount of losses in the country today is almost 2.2 trillion hryvnias. These are colossal figures that are increasing every day. We already have more than 2,700 crimes against the environment," Strilets added.

He noted that half of the damage is related to air pollution.

Some 265 cases of Russianwar crimes under investigation in Ukraine

"One of the main activities we are doing together with the State Environmental Inspectorate and the Prosecutor General's Office is calculating environmental damage caused by Russia's armed aggression in order to record the aggressor country's crimes against the environment and, after our victory, to be the first in the world to receive reparations for environmental crimes," the minister emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, it will take Ukraine 20-30 years to fully assess the damage caused by Russian war of aggression and calculate direct and indirect losses.