Zelensky, Caputova Discuss Cooperation, Energy Security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Slovak counterpart Zuzana Caputova have discussed the challenges facing Ukraine this winter in terms of energy security.

Both leaders also discussed continued economic cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia.

Zelensky thanked Caputova for her high assessment of Ukraine's success in starting accession negotiations with the European Union and noted the participation of a Slovak representative in a meeting of advisers on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

