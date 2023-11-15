EU Publishes Proposals For 12Th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The EU High Representative, together with the European Commission, submitted to the European Council a proposal for the 12th package of sanctions against Russia.

The package will include additional restrictive measures against individuals, additional economic sanctions and measures to prevent the circumvention of European sanctions by third countries, Ukrinform reports, referring to the website of the European External Action Service.

“In line with the decision by the October European Council to further weaken Russia's ability to continue its aggression against Ukraine, the High Representative, together with the Commission, submitted last night to the Council a proposal for the 12th package of sanctions... The High Representative proposes to sanction over 120 additional individuals and entities for their role in undermining sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the document says

Treasury suspects 100 vessels of violating oilagainst Russia - Reuters

In addition, it is proposed that new import and export bans be adopted, as well as actions to tighten the oil price cap and to counter circumvention of EU sanctions.

“The proposals for listings include actors from the Russian military, defence and IT sectors, as well as other important economic operators. The proposed measures target those who have orchestrated the recent illegal so-called“elections” in the territories of Ukraine that Russia has temporarily occupied, those responsible for the forced“re-education” of Ukrainian children and actors spreading disinformation and propaganda in support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine,” the document says.

It is noted that the proposals aim to reinforce the sanctions framework overall.

As reported, since the beginning of Russia's military invasion, the EU has already imposed 11 packages of individual and sectoral economic sanctions against Russia, which are part of the EU's strategy to limit the Kremlin's ability to finance its "war machine," pursue aggressive policies against its neighbors and wage a war of aggression, in violation of the basic principles of the UN Charter.

At the same time, the EU continues to provide Ukraine with substantial political, economic, financial, humanitarian, and military support. Since February 2022, the EU and its member states have provided Ukraine with assistance totaling more than EUR 82 billion.