Umerov, U.S. Ambassador Discuss Defense Reforms

Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Ukraine Bridget Brink have discussed plans for bilateral cooperation, as well as ways and directions of further U.S. assistance to Ukraine.

Umerov said this in a post on his Facebook page , Ukrinform reports.

At the meeting, the Defense Ministers briefed the Ambassador about ongoing and planned reforms in the defence sector, including the launch of transparent procurement procedures, localization of defence production in Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, the U.S. Department of State said that it is in the interest of the United States to help Ukraine, and ending its support would be a wrong decision.