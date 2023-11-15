General Staff Reports 58 Combat Clashes On Front Lines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, 58 combat clashes have been recorded between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on occupation troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line,” the report says.

Throughout the day, the Air Forces launched 10 strikes on enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters and 3 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile forces hit two enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, 13 artillery units, one anti-aircraft defense system and one ammunition depot.

According to the General Staff, the enemy launched four missile attacks and 29 air strikes, carried out 46 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to November 15, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 314,290 Russian invaders, including 820 occupiers on November 14.