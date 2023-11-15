Zelensky Proposes Holding Ukraine-African Union Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is interested in partnership with the states of the African continent and proposes holding a meeting between Ukraine and the African Union.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with journalists from 11 African countries, the president's press service reports.

"We are interested in a strategic partnership between Ukraine and the states of the African continent. Our relations should be built on mutual respect, respect for territorial integrity, sovereignty, language and traditions," he said.

Zelensky noted that he is ready to visit any country on the continent.

"I have no priorities here. I think it will be best if we can meet with as many leaders as possible. I would like to have an opportunity to organize a meeting 'Ukraine - the African Union' or 'Ukraine - the countries of the African continent'. It doesn't matter what the format is called, the main goal is that we do our best to achieve stability and peace in the world," the President added.

According to him, the end of the war in Ukraine should put any aggressor in its place and warn against anything like this in the future.

As reported by Ukrinform, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk stated at a press conference for African media in Kyiv that negotiations with the Russian Federation in exchange for territorial concessions are unacceptable for Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office