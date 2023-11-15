Zelensky Against 'Frozen War': It Must Be Ended

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine cannot agree to a "frozen conflict" with Russia, as this would mean that today's children would have to fight in the future.

He said this in an interview with journalists from 11 African countries, Ukrinform reports, citing the press service of the head of state.

"A frozen conflict is the same war. It's like a dormant volcano that will definitely wake up. It's a matter of time. Therefore, we cannot afford a stalemate - a temporary weakness... If this is a frozen conflict, then we must honestly say that our children or our grandchildren will fight. We have already lost many people. Do we want to live like this, knowing that we will raise children who will definitely fight later? Russia will come again if it is not put in its place," Zelensky said.

He added that the war must be ended with "respect, so that the whole world knows that the one who came to capture and kill is brought to justice."

At the same time, Zelensky agreed that the war must be ended. He said that a fair end to the war should be the one when "evil suffers, and not only Ukraine that was attacked by this evil."

He noted that if there is political will, Russia could end the war very quickly. For this, the Russian Federation must withdraw its troops from Ukraine, he said.

