Turkmenistan To Present Its Oil And Gas Sector To Foreign Energy Companies In Paris

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 16. Turkmenistan's oil and gas state corporations will hold an International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan's Energy Sector in Paris, France, from April 24 through April 25, 2024, Trend reports.

The Forum aims to enhance chances for attracting direct foreign investments in various sectors of Turkmenistan's energy industry, as well as to strengthen regional debate on further sustainable development of this sphere.

Prospects for collaboration in the extraction, transportation, and processing of oil and gas will be explored within the context of the event.

Leading national and international energy firms, as well as specialists who forecast the future of the oil and gas industry in Turkmenistan and the region as a whole, will participate.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively focusing efforts on the development of its energy sector, giving priority to the introduction of innovations and sustainable solutions. The country has recently been striving to diversify and modernize its energy infrastructure, with an emphasis on increasing the share of renewable energy sources.

