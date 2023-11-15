Turkmenistan To Present Its Oil And Gas Sector To Foreign Energy Companies In Paris

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 16. Turkmenistan's oil and gas state corporations will hold an
International Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in
Turkmenistan's Energy Sector in Paris, France, from April 24
through April 25, 2024, Trend reports.
The Forum aims to enhance chances for attracting direct foreign
investments in various sectors of Turkmenistan's energy industry,
as well as to strengthen regional debate on further sustainable
development of this sphere.
Prospects for collaboration in the extraction, transportation,
and processing of oil and gas will be explored within the context
of the event.
Leading national and international energy firms, as well as
specialists who forecast the future of the oil and gas industry in
Turkmenistan and the region as a whole, will participate.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively focusing efforts on the
development of its energy sector, giving priority to the
introduction of innovations and sustainable solutions. The country
has recently been striving to diversify and modernize its energy
infrastructure, with an emphasis on increasing the share of
renewable energy sources.
