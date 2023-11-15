               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Armenia, UK Plan To Hold Talks Among Military Staff


11/15/2023 3:11:17 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Armenian and British military plan to hold staff negotiations in November, amidst deepening defense cooperation, as stated in a joint statement following the first meeting of the strategic dialogue between Armenia and the United Kingdom in London, Trend reports.

The document notes that defense cooperation between Armenia and the UK continues to deepen, along with an increase in the number of Armenian military and police officers learning English, an increase in training places in the UK for senior and junior command and control personnel, as well as multinational peacekeeping and outreach programs about mine danger

In addition, the parties are reported to soon enter into an agreement on a comprehensive and enhanced partnership. Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the UK Leo Docherty is also expected to visit Armenia.

