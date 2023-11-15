Armenia, UK Plan To Hold Talks Among Military Staff

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Armenian and
British military plan to hold staff negotiations in November,
amidst deepening defense cooperation, as stated in a joint
statement following the first meeting of the strategic dialogue
between Armenia and the United Kingdom in London, Trend reports.
The document notes that defense cooperation between Armenia and
the UK continues to deepen, along with an increase in the number of
Armenian military and police officers learning English, an increase
in training places in the UK for senior and junior command and
control personnel, as well as multinational peacekeeping and
outreach programs about mine danger
In addition, the parties are reported to soon enter into an
agreement on a comprehensive and enhanced partnership.
Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth
and Development Office of the UK Leo Docherty is also expected to
visit Armenia.
