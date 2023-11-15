Azerbaijani Parliament Chair Sahiba Gafarova Arrives On Working Visit To Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. A parliamentary
delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova
arrived in Bishkek, the capital city of Kyrgyz Republic, on a
working visit on 15 November with a view to joining the scheduled
events of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, Trend reports citing the Press and Public
Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.
Amongst the arrivals are members of the Milli Majlis delegation
to the CIS IPA Mikhail Zabelin, Rasim Musabeyov, Nizami Safarov and
Emin Hajiyev.
Our parliamentarians were welcomed to Bishkek at the Manas-2
Airport by Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyz Zhogorku Kengesh (Supreme
Council) Nurbek Sadigaliyev, Deputy Foreign Minister Avazbek
Atakhanov, CIS IPA Secretary General Dmitry Kobitsky, Azerbaijan's
Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov, the Milli Majlis'
Permanent Envoy to the CIS IPA Aydin Jafarov and other
officials.
