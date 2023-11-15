Azerbaijani Parliament Chair Sahiba Gafarova Arrives On Working Visit To Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. A parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Bishkek, the capital city of Kyrgyz Republic, on a working visit on 15 November with a view to joining the scheduled events of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, Trend reports citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

Amongst the arrivals are members of the Milli Majlis delegation to the CIS IPA Mikhail Zabelin, Rasim Musabeyov, Nizami Safarov and Emin Hajiyev.

Our parliamentarians were welcomed to Bishkek at the Manas-2 Airport by Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyz Zhogorku Kengesh (Supreme Council) Nurbek Sadigaliyev, Deputy Foreign Minister Avazbek Atakhanov, CIS IPA Secretary General Dmitry Kobitsky, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gandilov, the Milli Majlis' Permanent Envoy to the CIS IPA Aydin Jafarov and other officials.