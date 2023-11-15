US Openly Threatening Azerbaijan?

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The United
States has decisively sided with Armenia, openly expressing
support. James O'Brien, the US Assistant Secretary of State for
European and Eurasian Affairs, stated during hearings in the House
Foreign Affairs Committee that the US has suspended military and
other aid to Azerbaijan, canceled high-level visits, and signaled
to Baku that normalization of bilateral relations won't occur until
progress is made in peace talks with Armenia, Trend reports.
O'Brien noted that the US "has made it clear that things will
not be normal with Azerbaijan after the events of September 19
unless progress is seen on the peace track".
"We have repeatedly signaled... that the use of force within
Armenia is entirely unacceptable," O'Brien said.
Azerbaijan has repeatedly informed its international partners
that it has no intentions of using force against Armenia, and
O'Brien has even acknowledged that.
The US, particularly the State Department, which had ignored
Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories, ethnic cleansing,
the Khojaly genocide, the presence of a million Azerbaijani
refugees and internally displaced persons for almost 30 years, is
basically threatening Azerbaijan right now. This absurd step might
severely impact US-Azerbaijani relations and further undermine
Washington's image as an impartial moderator of negotiations.
