US State Department's Dubious Anti-Azerbaijan Move

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Establishing a
transport corridor through the use of force would provoke a strong
response, said James O'Brien, the US Assistant Secretary of State
for European and Eurasian Affairs, as he addressed the issue of the
Zangezur corridor, a project proposed by Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
This route aims to create a transportation link between
Azerbaijan's mainland and its exclave, Nakhchivan, by traversing
Armenian territory. This corridor emerged as part of the trilateral
agreement following the 2020 second Karabakh war.
“Any corridor should only be created with Armenia's consent,
leading to a transit boom for regional countries and global markets
as access to specified goods will be ensured. A transport corridor
created in any other way, through the use of force, or involving
Iran, will face a resolute response,” O'Brien said.
Here O'Brien hints at the fact that Azerbaijani officials have
repeatedly stated that the country is ready to lay the Zangezur
corridor through Iran, if Armenia delays this process.
Additionally, the US State Department representative suggests
that there should be an alternative to the Russian peacekeepers
stationed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh as per the trilateral agreement.
He states that the US is prepared to present an initiative, and
Azerbaijan and Armenia should engage in talks with the US. It
raises curiosity, why O'Brien's thinks Azerbaijan is interested in
US mediation when it comes to controlling its sovereign
territories, and what negotiations with Armenia on this matter
could be considered?
President Ilham Aliyev has consistently stressed that Azerbaijan
has no plans to address the Zangezur corridor matter through
military actions.
“We don't need a new war. We have achieved what we wanted, we
have restored international law, we have restored historical
justice, we have restored our national dignity, and we have shown
the enemy where it belongs,” said President Ilham Aliyev, thereby
dispelling all concerns of Armenia and its Western allies about any
military threat.
Regarding the transit route project through Iran, Azerbaijan has
the right to autonomously determine its cooperation preferences
with other countries. Especially, since Azerbaijan and Iran are
currently well cooperating on various transit projects.
O'Brien seems to be attempting interference in Azerbaijan's
internal matters. The State Department representative could be more
effective by urging Armenia to fulfill its long-standing promises
regarding regional communication, taking tangible steps for the
Zangezur corridor, and signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. Baku
will not permit external imposition of decisions, as it has
steadfastly resisted such influence in the past.
MENAFN15112023000187011040ID1107431211
