Uganda: Legislators Ask Government To Improve Road Infrastructure

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Members of Parliament have urged government through the Ministry of Works and Transport to ensure that ongoing works to improve road infrastructure cover all areas of the country.

This follows a call by Speaker, Anita Among, who commended Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for patching up roads in the city but advised that this be pushed across all city roads.

“KCCA is doing a good job but they are only patching up where they expect visitors to pass. I request KCCA to equally work on all roads in the city because it will benefit all of us,” she said in her communication from the chair, during the plenary sitting on Wednesday, 15 November 2023.

The Speaker also raised concerns on business owners whom she said are erecting buildings in un-designated areas like trenches and wetlands.

Government Chief Whip, Hon. Hamson Obua, said Cabinet took a decision to cancel all land titles issued within wetlands.

“All the involved persons will be prosecuted in accordance with the law. It is incumbent upon respective organs of government through the line ministries, to swing into action,” Obua said.

The Minister for Water and Environment, Hon. Betty Anywar, cited challenges of forged certificates issued in wetlands, as well as persons carrying out illegal degradation activities.

“National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) is in the process of cancelling these forged certificates and titles. I pray that we take responsibility as a country to report people degrading our land,” Anywar added.

MPs expressed concerns about the state of roads in their constituencies.

Hon. Eric Musana (Ind., Buyaga East County) said heavy rains have made roads in rural areas impassable, adding that many bridges linking different areas have been destroyed.

“Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) should ascertain the number of broken bridges. In my constituency, you will have difficulty connecting to Hoima because the bridge over River Kafu is broken,” Musana said.

Buhweju West County MP, Hon. Ephraim Biraaro, noted that improvements on road infrastructure are often prioritized with districts on highways, leaving out those not situated along highways.

“Districts that are in corners like Bujweju have virtually no road, be it a district or community road. I appeal that such districts should get special affirmative action,” said Biraaro.

Hon. Maximus Ochai (NRM, West Budama County North) and Hon. Geofrey Mutiwa (NRM, Bunyole West County) called on Ministry of Works to repair the Tororo-Nagongera-Busolwe-Busaba road.

Obua clarified saying that of the Shs1 billion appropriated to each district, city and municipality in Uganda for road maintenance, Shs500 million has already been disbursed.

Hon. Paul Omara (Ind., Otuke County) acknowledged receipt of the Shs500 million in Otuke district, saying“...interventions are already being done to ensure our people have the roads they deserve.”

The Speaker urged MPs to get involved in monitoring the effective utilization of the disbursed funds.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.