GCC Praises Women's Role In Various Fields

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 15 -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi said on Wednesday that women the gulf have proved themselves in various fields, which put them in top leading positions in their countries.

This came during Al-Budaiwi's meeting with the preparation committee for celebrating gulf women on International Women's Day, held at the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council headquarters in the capital city of Riyadh.

Al-Budaiwi praised the great role gulf women play in the the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council, pointing out the importance of this committee and its support to women's success and achievements regionally and internationally.

During the meeting, he heard explanations from members of the committee about women's day celebrations, set on March 8th 2024, which focuses on gulf women, their creativity and roles in leadership positions and the GCC efforts in empowering women in various fields. (end)

