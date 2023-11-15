OIC Chief, Venezuelan FM Tackles Unrest In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussein Taha, tackled, on Wednesday with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan GIL Pinto, the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against Palestinians in Gaza Strip, including the outcomes of the extraordinary joint Arab and Islamic summit held in Riyadh last Saturday.

In a statement, OIC's General Secretariat stated that this came in a telephone call received by the Secretary-General from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela.

The Secretary-General deeply appreciated Venezuela's principled position in support of efforts to stop the war, explaining the importance of the extraordinary joint Arab and Islamic summit, which expressed a unified position of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States regarding the Israeli aggression.

He stressed the need to work at the international level to force the occupying Israeli entity to respect its obligations under international law and international humanitarian law and put an end to its aggression.

For his part, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister affirmed his country's support for the rights of the Palestinian people and the need to intensify efforts to stop the war on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, expressing Venezuela's readiness to support and contribute to those efforts. (end)

