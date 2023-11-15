EU Foreign Policy Chief Travels To Gulf, Middle East To Discuss Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- European Union High Representative Borrell Thursday embarks on a visit to "Israel" Palestine, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan.

The five-day visit takes place against the background of the war in Gaza and the deepening humanitarian crisis, and in the context of EU's regional outreach, said a statement released by Borrell's office.

On Thursday, he will be in "Israel", where he will meet with leaders of the Israeli occupation regime as well as hold talks with UN Representatives, namely the UN Special Coordinator Tor Wennesland, UNRWA Acting Deputy Commissioner General Natalie Boucly, and UNICEF Special Representative Lucia Elmi.

On Friday, the EU High Representative will meet with peace advocates and then travel to Ramallah and exchange views with members of the Palestinian Civil Society.

He will also have a series of meetings with Palestinian leaders: President Mahmoud Abbas, Prime Minister Mohamed Shtayyeh, and Foreign Affairs Minister Riad Al-Malki.

On Saturday, the EU foreign policy chief will participate in the opening session of the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain and address the plenary session on "War, Diplomacy and De-escalation" alongside Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

After that, Borrel will meet in Riyadh with Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

On Sunday, he will travel to Qatar to meet with the Emir of Qatar and Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

The mission will conclude on Monday, when Borrell will travel to Jordan to hold meetings with King Abdallah II and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

The mission will be an occasion to discuss all aspects of the situation in and around Gaza, including the European Union's sustained flow of assistance to civilians, and wider political issues with regional leaders, noted the statement.

The High Representative will advance diplomatic efforts with a view towards setting the conditions to reach a just and lasting peace between Israel, Palestine and in the region.

The European Union is and will remain actively engaged with all its partners in order to work towards reviving a political process on the basis of the two-state solution, it added. (end)

