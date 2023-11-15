Borrell Puts Proposals For 12Th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative Josep Borrell together with the European Commission, submitted last night to the Council of the EU a proposal for the 12th package of sanctions.

The proposal sanctions over 120 additional individuals and entities for their role in undermining sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, said a statement released by his office Wednesday.

It also adopts new import and export bans, as well as actions to tighten the oil price cap and to counter circumvention of EU sanctions.

The proposals for listings include actors from the Russian military, defense and IT sectors, as well as other important economic operators.

The sanctions packages are part of EU's strategy to respond to Russia's war against Ukraine, together with measures designed to support Ukraine politically, economically and militarily. (end)

