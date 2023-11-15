KUNA Director General Elected FANA VP

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Dr. Fatma Al-Salem, Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), was elected Wednesday as Vice President of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) to be the first woman in the Arabian Gulf to occupy this post.

This came during the 50th General Assembly meeting of FANA in Abu Dhabi under the theme of "the impact of artificial intelligence on news agencies action" in which Al-Salem took part.

The assembly witnessed the handing over of the federation's rotating presidency from Saudi News Agency (SPA) to the UAE's WAM.

The conferees stressed the importance of cooperation between the Arab and international news agencies to enhance communication, and share expertise and knowledge mainly in light of increasing use of artificial intelligence and its broad applications.

During the meeting, the conferees reviewed the latest techniques and methodologies as well as concepts at news agencies, in addition to the 2023-24 report on FANA's activities and training courses offered to the FANA staff.

Additionally, Directors General of FANA shared ideas and views on how to reach a joint mechanism of cooperation as well as information to improve media and journalism, in addition to discussing proposals to promote relations between the Arab and global news agencies.

They underlined the importance of upgrading the professionalism level of news agencies' staff and offering news in a credible and transparent way mainly those related to Arab causes.

The conferees are set to continue the Assembly's meeting Thursday to review the activities of the FANA Secretariat General and training courses as well as proposals, awards, memos and others. (end)

