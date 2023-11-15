King Led Broad Movements To End Israeli War Against Palestinian People, Says Senate President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez said that His Majesty King Abdullah II has led broad international and Arab movements to put an end to Israel's aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, since the beginning of this war."His Majesty the King met with several Arab and European leaders, urging them to work immediately to put an end to the Israeli occupation's aggression and massacres against the Palestinian people, as well as to allow medical and relief aid into the Gaza Strip," Fayez said Wednesday in a statement.Fayez added that Jordan views the West Bank and Gaza Strip as a single entity, an occupied Palestinian territory."Prior to Israel's 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories, Jordan was, and still is, the Arab nation most closely aligned with Palestine and the Palestinian cause," Fayez reaffirmed.According to Fayez, His Majesty assured everyone that any solution to the Palestinian issue must take into account the fact that the West Bank and Gaza Strip are one occupied Palestinian territory. "We in Jordan, as His Majesty stressed, make no distinction between them, and any solution to the Palestinian issue must include all of the lands occupied by Israel in 1967, as well as Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of an independent and viable Palestinian state."He emphasized that given the current situation, a plan of action that challenges any resolutions of the Palestinian issue at the expense of Jordan and its fundamental national interests needs to be devised.