Jordan Denounces Israeli Bombing Near Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Jordan vehemently condemned the Israeli bombing near the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, which left seven hospital staff members wounded as they attempted to treat Palestinian citizens injured by Israel's bombing and brought to the emergency room by other Palestinian citizens."Putting the hospital and its employees in danger by Israel's bombing of our Palestinian brothers is an intolerable and deplorable crime and blatant violation of international law," the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Sofyan Qudah said Wednesday in a statement.He said that the Jordanian government holds the Israeli occupation forces entirely responsible for putting Jordanian medical teams' lives in danger.According to Qudah, the government is awaiting the findings of the investigation launched by the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - Arab Army in order to take the appropriate legal and political action against this heinous act.Qudah denounced Israel's war crimes in Gaza and against all Palestinian hospitals, which are blatant transgressions of 1949's Fourth Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law.He emphasized that the international community must publicly and unequivocally denounce Israeli war crimes.He underlined that Israel, as the occupying force, must uphold its obligations under international law, particularly international humanitarian law. In particular, he called on Israel to desist from attacking hospitals, which are protected palced , and to refrain from taking any actions that would impede or prohibit medical personnel from performing their duties.