7 Personnel Of Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza Injured In Israeli Bombing

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Seven staff members in the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza were injured at the entrance of the hospital's emergency department while attempting to treat Palestinian citizens injured in an Israeli bombing and transferred there."The staff members' injuries ranged from minor to stable, and their colleagues provided the necessary care for them and a number of Palestinian brothers," the spokesperson for the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - Arab Army said on Wednesday.JAF launched an official investigation to learn more about what happened and reaffirmed Israel's responsibility to protect the hospital and its staff, according to the spokesperson."The hospital will carry out its humanitarian duty towards our Palestinian brothers in accordance with the directives of His Majesty, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces," according to the spokesperson.