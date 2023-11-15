Occupation Forces Withdraw From Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Maintain Its Siege

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, west of Gaza City, after storming it at dawn today, but maintained their siege."The occupation forces have completely left the hospital buildings and all of its courtyards, but they are still encircling it with tanks, snipers stationed on nearby buildings, and drones that are continuously flying overhead," Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) cited its reporter trapped inside the Al-Shifa complex.Following a six-day siege, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the Al-Shifa Medical Complex on Wednesday at dawn."The occupation forces stormed the new surgery and emergency buildings, which house patients and medical staff, and searched the buildings and departments within the complex," according to WAFA.The agency explained that the raids on the hospital departments were carried out gradually and that the occupation army blew up internal doors between the departments and ordered everyone in the medical complex to congregate in the center of the complex's eastern courtyard.The complex is still surrounded by occupation tanks, which have been pounding nearby areas with multiple shells to intensify the oppressive siege, according to the agency.