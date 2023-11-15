Russia Opposes Forcing Palestinians Into Jordan And Egypt

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, said that the creation of a Palestinian state is inevitable.Speaking in an interview with the Russia Today network, Lavrov emphasized the importance of preventing Palestinians from being displaced to Jordan or Egypt."The creation of a Palestinian state is unavoidable. We have to make sure that the Palestinians won't be displaced from Gaza to Egypt or Jordan."