Russia Opposes Forcing Palestinians Into Jordan And Egypt

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Moscow, Nov. 15 (Petra) -- Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, said that the creation of a Palestinian state is inevitable.
Speaking in an interview with the Russia Today network, Lavrov emphasized the importance of preventing Palestinians from being displaced to Jordan or Egypt.
"The creation of a Palestinian state is unavoidable. We have to make sure that the Palestinians won't be displaced from Gaza to Egypt or Jordan."
MENAFN15112023000117011021ID1107431159
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.