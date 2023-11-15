Two Israeli Soldiers Injured In Missile Attack From Gaza

Occupied Jerusalem, November 15 (Petra) -- Two Israeli soldiers were reported injured Wednesday after Palestinian fighters fired an anti-tank missile at an Israeli military bulldozer that was in Israeli territory in the Kissufim area, according to the Israeli Army Radio.

