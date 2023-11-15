               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordan's Newly-Appointed Ambassador Submitts Credentials


11/15/2023 3:04:23 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, November 15 (Petra) -- Jordan's newly-appointed ambassador, Maan Masada, Tuesday submitted his credentials as Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso.

MENAFN15112023000117011021ID1107431157

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search