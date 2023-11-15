Jordan's Newly-Appointed Ambassador Submitts Credentials

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, November 15 (Petra) -- Jordan's newly-appointed ambassador, Maan Masada, Tuesday submitted his credentials as Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso.
