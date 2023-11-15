Water Main Supplying Besieged Gaza Al Shifa Hospital Explodes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 15 (Petra) -- The director of the Al Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, Muhammad Abu Salamiya, said Wednesday that the water main supplying the hospital had exploded and that the "hospital did not have a drop of water."Abu Salamiya added that the emergency department is "completely" closed and has hundreds of injured people, warning that more than 900 patients and 5,000 displaced people are "facing certain death."He added that no doctor can move from one place to another inside the hospital as Israeli forces have been combing the hospital for Palestinian fighters for at least the last 20 hours.