AUD/USD Forecast: Rallies After CPI Miss In The USA

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The AUD/USD displayed a remarkable surge during Tuesday's trading session, and this abrupt upward movement was primarily attributed to the release of Consumer Price Index figures in the United States, which turned out to be cooler than initially expected. Concurrently, the US dollar experienced a decline in value, further bolstering the Australian dollar's prospects. Consequently, it appears increasingly likely that the Australian dollar could continue its ascent in the coming days, provided sufficient time for this trend to develop.

All factors considered, the 0.65 level looms above as a formidable barrier to further gains. This threshold is expected to pose a significant challenge to the Australian dollar's upward momentum. Vigilance is warranted at this juncture, as reaching the 0.65 level might elicit some noteworthy market reactions, should we successfully attain it.



If, by some fortuitous turn of events, we manage to breach the 0.6550 level and secure a daily close above it, the Australian dollar's overall trajectory could be poised for an upward reversal.

However, one must remain cognizant of the external forces that could sway market sentiment, notably the ever-present geopolitical concerns that may prompt investors to seek refuge in the US dollar. Thus, prudent position sizing is crucial in navigating this volatile landscape.

In the lower echelons of this trading spectrum, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) hovers around the 0.64 mark. This level has assumed a crucial role as the "fair value" benchmark within the ongoing consolidation range. On the upper boundary of this range, the aforementioned 0.65 level serves as a substantial resistance point, while support is provided by the 0.63 level beneath it. The resulting market dynamics are characterized by a certain degree of volatility, which is likely to persist and possibly intensify. The impending catalyst for this turbulence is the widespread anticipation surrounding the Federal Reserve's future decisions. Consequently, market participants will be engaged in speculation, contributing to the market's inherently noisy nature and Investors Must Exercise Patience

Until a definitive breakout from this consolidation phase materializes, cautious trading remains the prudent approach. Recognize that the market is likely to remain volatile for the foreseeable future. Hence, traders and investors must exercise patience and remain cautious as there are so many moving pieces at the moment. The Aussie tends to do well in“risk on” environments. It of course does the exact opposite when things are not positive.

