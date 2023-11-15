GBP/JPY Forecast: The Dragon Takes Off Again

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The British pound displayed a remarkable rally during Tuesday's trading session, surpassing the ¥187 threshold. This surge in value suggests that the market is poised for further gains, with potential buying opportunities expected on short-term pullbacks.

There's a prevailing belief that this currency pair is en route to the ¥190 level in the foreseeable future, particularly in light of the Bank of Japan's ongoing commitment to maintaining a loose monetary policy. The Japanese may jawbone the market a bit from time to time, but there is no real threat of a longer-term attempt to stabilize the Japanese currency.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

Notably, the ¥185 level serves as a crucial support level. It is widely anticipated that if the market approaches this level, buyers will swiftly re-enter the market. While such a scenario may not materialize in the near term, it remains a key consideration. The size of the candlestick observed during Tuesday's trading session underscores the eagerness of buyers, suggesting that their aggressive stance is likely to persist. Consequently, it appears that we are on the brink of an upward surge to Witness Short-term Pullbacks

A contributing factor to this bullish momentum is the overall strength of the British pound. This strength is partially attributable to the cooling off of CPI numbers in the United States, resulting in a GBP/USD pair rally that has exerted upward pressure on the British pound across the board. Furthermore, the Bank of Japan's commitment to maintaining loose monetary policies for the foreseeable future continues to weigh on the Japanese yen. It appears improbable that this situation will change anytime soon. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that any potential breakdown below the ¥185 level would warrant close attention and a reassessment of the market dynamics.

Most likely, the market will witness short-term pullbacks on lower timeframes, presenting traders with opportunities for advantageous entries. Consequently, it is advisable to closely monitor lower timeframe charts to take advantage of such opportunities. In any case, this market appears primed for a sustained move toward the ¥190 level over the long term, a trend that is likely to persist in the foreseeable future. Traders may view dips as opportunities to buy "cheap British pounds" and position themselves favorably within this upward-trending market, not only due to the momentum, but also the fact that the Bank of Japan is going to continue to see the need to keep rates ultra-low.

Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best regulated forex brokers UKin the industry for you.