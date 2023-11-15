GBP/USD Forecast: Launches Higher After CPI Numbers In Ameri

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The British pound witnessed a substantial rally during Tuesday's trading session, surging towards the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average shortly after the release of CPI numbers from the United States.

This upward movement hints at a potential short-term weakness in the US dollar, attributed to the abating inflationary pressures. Consequently, traders are likely to embrace the notion that the Federal Reserve might consider pausing its ongoing rate-hiking cycle. However, this financial arena has been characterized by its unpredictable nature, with the looming specter of geopolitical concerns having a major influence on what will happen with the US dollar. After all, it is the ultimate“safety currency.”

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

Despite these factors, the prevailing sentiment in the short term points to a significant turnaround. Consequently, all eyes are trained on the 200-Day EMA indicator, as well as the shooting star formation observed last Monday, signifying a substantial level of resistance. The market encountered a formidable barrier, prompting speculation about its ability to break this obstacle. The pivotal question now hinges on whether we can successfully break above the high point of the shooting star formation from the previous week. Such a development could potentially signal an extended ascent for the British pound. However, we are currently pushing the boundaries of the bearish flag formation, sparking numerous uncertainties Patient

On the flip side, a reversal leading to a breakdown below the 50-Day EMA would constitute an extremely adverse turn of events. Nevertheless, it is imperative to exercise prudence at this juncture. Adopting a wait-and-see approach is advisable, allowing the market to delineate its intentions. After all, in the event of a potential trend reversal, one need not capture every single pip but rather focus on securing the majority. A modicum of caution appears prudent under these circumstances, and hence, patient traders may ultimately reap the rewards of astute decision-making.

In the end, the British pound's recent rally in response to US CPI data underscores the dynamic nature of the financial landscape. While short-term indicators are suggestive of a potential turnaround, the market's future trajectory remains uncertain. As such, exercising vigilance and flexibility is going to be essential for traders navigating this noisy market environment. Because of this, a lot of patience will be needed, and you will have to keep an eye on your position sizing more than anything else, as it is one of the few things you can control.

Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made this UK forex brokers list for you to check out.