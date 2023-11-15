Gold Forecast: Reacts To The CPI Figures

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The gold market is currently hovering around the 38.2% Fibonacci level, reflecting the ongoing struggle to gather enough momentum for a significant move upwards.

Alternatively, it appears that gold markets were in the process of stabilizing after experiencing a reasonable pullback. This adjustment follows a remarkable ascent in gold prices, and it's not surprising to witness a retracement to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. That being said, the CPI numbers in the United States came out cooler than anticipated, and we have seen gold jump since then.

One noteworthy factor to consider is the presence of the 50-Day EMA in close proximity to this level. Should the market successfully breach this moving average, it would likely signal a renewed bullish sentiment, potentially propelling gold prices towards the previous highs, specifically near the $2000 mark.

Conversely, beneath the current levels lies the 200-Day EMA, which coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. This particular level holds significance for many traders due to its status as both a technical indicator and a historical area of price congestion

Market participants are keeping a close watch on the price action from the recent Friday candlestick. A break above the high of that candlestick could trigger a substantial upward movement. However, it's important to note that there is a formidable resistance level at the top of the candlestick, which may impede any rapid ascent.

The gold markets are also influenced by external factors, including the prevailing interest rate situation in the United States and geopolitical concerns such as the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. These external dynamics can add an element of uncertainty to gold's price movements Vigilant

Given the prevailing uncertainty in the financial markets, many traders believe that holding a certain amount of gold in their portfolios is a prudent strategy. The precious metal often serves as a hedge against economic instability and geopolitical tensions.

In the event of a reversal and a breakdown below the 50% Fibonacci level, gold could potentially target the $1900 level. However, this scenario seems unlikely at this juncture, as the market remains in a phase of consolidation and stabilization. This is even more unlikely now that we have seen CPI move the markets.

In the end, the gold market is currently in a state of choppiness but looks as if it is trying to find buyers, with traders closely monitoring key technical levels and external factors. While the market is consolidating after a sharp ascent, a decisive breakout or breakdown is needed to provide clearer direction. It's important for traders to remain vigilant and consider the broader economic and geopolitical context when making investment decisions in the gold market.

