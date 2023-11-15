EUR/USD Forecast: Reacts To CPI Numbers

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The EUR/USD showed signs of strength early on Tuesday as it approached a critical technical indicator, the 200-Day EMA. This development has grabbed the attention of forex traders and analysts; however, a more significant breakthrough is needed to confirm a bullish trend.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

The recent price action indicates a potential breakout, with the euro attempting to overcome the resistance posed by the 200-Day EMA. Yet, it's important to note that a mere test of this level may not be enough to signal a strong buying opportunity. Traders are eyeing the Monday candlestick, which formed a shooting star pattern, piercing through the 200-Day EMA. Breaking above this pivotal level would be a clear signal to consider long positions in the market.

Nonetheless, the euro-dollar exchange rate remains in a state of flux, characterized by periods of high volatility. It's expected that this turbulent behavior will persist until a definitive breakout occurs. Traders are advised to exercise caution and await more conclusive price action before making significant moves.

One critical factor influencing the euro's trajectory is the movement of bond yields in the United States. As US bond rates continue to rise, the US dollar becomes more attractive to investors seeking higher returns. Consequently, fluctuations in bond yields play a pivotal role in determining the direction of the EUR/USD pair Should Exercise Patience

The current market conditions are characterized by trading between two key EMA indicators: the 50-Day EMA and the 200-Day EMA. A breakdown below the 50-Day EMA could trigger a bearish sentiment, potentially leading to a decline towards the 1.06 level or the lower boundary of a bearish flag pattern.

Should the bearish momentum persist, further downside targets include the psychologically significant 1.05 level. A breach below this level could result in a substantial downward move and increased demand for the US dollar.

On the other hand, a bullish scenario could materialize if the euro manages to rally and break above the aforementioned shooting star resistance from the previous week. Such a move would signal the potential for an ascent towards the 1.09 level, although it is expected to be a challenging journey.

In the end, the EUR/USD forex pair is currently navigating a volatile landscape, with traders closely watching the 200-Day EMA and monitoring US bond yields for cues. While the market appears to be testing bullish waters, a decisive breakout or breakdown is needed to determine the currency pair's future trajectory. Traders are advised to exercise patience and vigilance during this period of uncertainty.

Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best FX trading platform in the industry for you.