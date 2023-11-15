USD/JPY Forecast: Pulls Back After The CPI Numbers

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The USD/JPY displayed a slight retreat during the Tuesday session, casting doubt on its ability to achieve a decisive breakout above the recent highs.

This hesitancy stems from the release of CPI data in the United States, which turned out to be significantly cooler than initially anticipated. As a result, a prevailing belief has emerged that the Federal Reserve may need to reconsider its monetary tightening policies. This development, in turn, has bolstered the Japanese yen, which currently shows no signs of tightening its own monetary stance.

Of particular note is the ¥150 level, a critical juncture that is drawing the attention of many market participants. Beneath it, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Averag is gradually rising, signaling vitality in the market. The EMA is swiftly approaching the ¥150 level, potentially acting as a support floor. Given the market's recent extension, a short-term pullback seems reasonable, and such a retracement could present an attractive buying opportunity over time. Close scrutiny of US interest rates is essential in this context. Consequently, this market still retains value during pullbacks, and patience becomes paramount, awaiting opportune moments to capitalize on more favorable pricing for the greenback.I Have no Interest in Shorting This Pair

Conversely, a decisive breach of the ¥152 level to the upside would likely trigger FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) behavior among traders, propelling the pair toward the ¥155 level. This eventual outcome appears plausible, even if the Federal Reserve maintains its current monetary stance. The substantial interest rate differential between the two currencies continues to support the "carry trade" dynamics within this market. All factors considered, this is a market that holds little appeal for shorting positions. Consequently, it becomes a matter of patiently awaiting price action signals that indicate the resurgence of buyers, providing an opportunity to capitalize on the currency swap at the conclusion of each trading session.

In the end, the US dollar's recent hesitancy in the face of cooler CPI data reflects the fluid nature of the financial landscape. While short-term uncertainties persist, the market's long-term potential remains intact. Exercising vigilance and capitalizing on short-term pullbacks and bounces will be the best way forward form what I can tell. However, you should be cautious and let the market tell you when it wants to bounce before putting money to work. Either way, I have no interest in shorting this pair anytime soon.

