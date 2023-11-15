EQS-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

H&R continues its recovery during the year with nine-month figures 2023

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Quarterly Report for third quarter of 2023

Third quarter delivers highest earnings contribution: EBITDA of EUR 66.6 million in the first nine months

Further significant improvement in cash positions Slightly more optimistic expectations for the year as a whole

Salzbergen, Germany, November 15, 2023. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) has confirmed its preliminary sales and earnings figures for the third quarter of 2023: From July to September 2023, the company achieved an operating result (EBITDA - consolidated earnings before income taxes, other financial income and expenses as well as amortization, depreciation and impairment losses and write-ups on intangible assets and property, plant and equipment) of EUR 27.2 million (same period of the previous year: EUR 30.5 million). The recovery during the year continued: The third quarter of 2023 delivered the highest contribution to earnings this year. EBIT closed at EUR 13.0 million, down from last year's EUR 17.2 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) for Q3-2023 were EUR 9.6 million (Q3-2022: EUR 15.3 million), and the company closed at EUR 7.6 million for consolidated net income attributable to shareholders (Q3-2022: EUR 10.4 million). Sales in the third quarter of the current fiscal year were reduced to EUR 337.2 million (Q3-2022: EUR 418.7 million), mainly due to higher raw material costs compared to the previous year. Overview of key figures: in million EUR Nine months 2023 Nine Months 2022 Diff. abs. Sales Revenues 1,036.8 1,224.5 -187.7 ChemPharm REFINING 634.1 802.7 -168.6 ChemPharm SALES 380.1 401.8 -21.7 PLASTICS 38.3 34.2 4.1 Consolidation -15.7 -14.2 -1.5







Operative Earnings (EBITDA) 66.6 103.3 -36.7 ChemPharm REFINING 43.2 74.3 -31.1 ChemPharm SALES 21.9 29.6 -7.7 PLASTICS 3.0 2.4 -0.6 Consolidation -1.5 -3.1 1.6







EBIT 24.1 63.4 -39.3 Earnings before Taxes 15.2 58.2 -43.0 Net Income attributable to Shareholders 11.3 40.1 -28.8 Earnings per Share (in EUR) 0.30 1.08 -0.78 Operative Cashflow 101.7 -9.0 110.7 Free Cashflow 58.4 -60.3 118.7









Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Diff. abs. Sales Revenues 337.2 418.7 -81.5 ChemPharm REFINING 200.9 268.4 -67.5 ChemPharm SALES 129.0 141.9 -12.9 PLASTICS 12.0 13.1 -1.1 Consolidation -4.7 -3.9 -0.8







Operative Earnings (EBITDA) 27.2 30.5 -3.3 ChemPharm REFINING 20.9 19.4 1.5 ChemPharm SALES 8.0 10.9 -2.9 PLASTICS 0.0 1.1 -1.1 Consolidation -1.7 -0.9 -0.8







EBIT 13.0 17.2 -4.2 Earnings before Taxes 9.6 15.3 -5.7 Net Income attributable to Shareholders 7.6 10.4 -2.8 Earnings per Share (in EUR) 0.20 0.28 -0.08 Operative Cashflow 44.6 -7.6 52.5 Free Cashflow 33.8 -31.6 65.4









30/09/2023 31/12/2022 Diff. abs. Balance Sheet Total 926.9 962.1 -35.2 Equity 466.9 471.2 -4.3 Equity Ratio (in %, difference in percentage points) 50.4 49.0 1.4



Following the increase in the lower range of its guidance two weeks ago, the company currently continues to expect to achieve the target of EUR 80.0 million minimum. The upper range of EUR 90.0 million remains unchanged. For further information on the business and earnings development, the company refers to the Quarterly Statement on Q3 2023 published today, which can be downloaded from in the "Investor Relations" section. Contact information: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390 e-mail: ;

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures fossil-, biomass-, synthetic- and recycle-based hydrocarbon chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.

