Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates Dairy Training Centre At Reddiarpatti

(MENAFN- KNN India) Tirunelveli, Nov 15 (KNN)

Chief minister M K Stalin inaugurated a dairy training centre through video-conferencing on Tuesday.

The dairy training centre that has come up at Reddiarpatti is one of the many projects under the dairy development department that chief minister has inaugurated.

This centre aims to

skill train milk producers in Tirunelveli Milk Union which comprises Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts with 169 primary milk producers' cooperative societies and 6,995 members.

The centre constructed under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission at Rs1.2 crore is equipped with a laboratory, library and residential facility for the women.



It can accommodate 50 people and the participants will be trained by veterinarians about topics like artificial insemination of cattle, producing quality milk and improving the quantity of milk from milch animals. Milk producers and milk producer unions can avail this training facility.

Tirunelveli district collector K P Karthikeyan, Tirunelveli city mayor P M Saravanan and deputy mayor K R Raju were present at the inaugural ceremony.

(KNN Bureau)