UP To Launch State Inland Waterways Authority

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Nov 15 (KNN) The Uttar Pradesh government is going to strategically use the network of rivers for low-cost passenger and cargo movement to enhance the state's merchandise exports, officials told Business Standard.

Of the 111 inland waterways in India, UP has a dozen waterways in major rivers including the Ganga, Yamuna, Saryu, Betwa and Chambal.

Currently, the Varanasi-Haldia inland waterway, operated by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), is operational in UP.

CM Yogi Adityanath government intends to harness the potential of cargo movement through inland waterways to boost exports of farm and dairy produce, as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) items.

The state is now exploring to develop/redevelop other waterways to facilitate passenger and cargo movement since they offer economical routes for intrastate and interstate transportation with little investment.

Meanwhile, the state has said that it would constitute UP Inland Waterways Authority to catalyse the movement of cargo and passengers apart from water sports and tourism.

“The authority will promote water transport and trade, and offer a viable medium to export the state's products to other states and countries,” UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.

The authority would be headed by the UP transport minister with domain experts as members. The proposal will be tabled before the state legislature in the forthcoming Assembly session beginning November 28.

(KNN Bureau)