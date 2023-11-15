India's Trade Deficit Balloons To $31.46 Bn, China Remains Top Import Source

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 15 (KNN) India's merchandise trade deficit in October stood at record USD 31.46 billion

from USD 26.3 billion on-year,

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Wednesday.

In view of imports, China continues to be India's top source of imports, with Russia, UAE, US, and Saudi Arabia making the rest of the top 5.

The October merchandise exports came at at USD 33.57 billion, up from USD 31.60 billion in October 2022.

While the

merchandise imports stood at USD 65.03 billion, up from USD 57.91 billion year-on-year.

Further, April-October merchandise exports fell 7 per cent year-on-year to USD 244.89 billion, the minister added.

The April-October merchandise imports came at USD 391.96 billion, down 8.95 per cent YoY.

