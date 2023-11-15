1 In 3 Americans Think They Can Survive An Apocalypse

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Vanessa Mangru-Kumar // SWNS

NEWS COPY

A third of Americans believe they can be the sole survivor of the apocalypse (34%), according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults looked at how this would be the case and found that these respondents believe they'd outlast everyone because of their strong survival skills (54%) and adaptability (53%).

Thirty percent of those surveyed see themselves as the“underdog” of the apocalypse, while more respondents believe they're the“top dog” who would undoubtedly survive it all (33%).

According to survey-takers, the ideal“survival team” they'd build to get through the apocalypse includes Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson (43%), Chuck Norris (36%), Superman (33%), John Cena (26%) and MacGyver (23%).

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of national sandwich chain, Quiznos , the brand that pioneered toasted subs in 1981, the survey also looked at foods people would live off of and found that canned meat or fish (30%), peanut butter (26%) and satisfying sandwiches (13%) were some of the favorites.

Others would opt for salty snacks like canned beans (21%) or nuts (23%).

In the case of the end of the world, people also shared some of their classic favorite foods they'd miss most, like cheesy pizza (38%), fresh fruit (24%) and savory sandwiches (17%).

But when push comes to shove and they're hungry, more than half of Americans feel like they can eat anything (56%), with some even craving unusual flavors or foods that don't always go together (51%).

Fifty-seven percent credit themselves as inventors of a“unique” flavor mashup because they were hungry, and the majority of these respondents ended up liking their creation (88%).

These creations range from“pasta with ranch dressing” to“red bean pizza” and“pickles in egg salad sandwiches.”

Others enjoy sweet and salty combos like“fried green plantains with condensed milk,”“grilled cheese and maple syrup” and“cottage cheese and apple butter.”

Don't knock it until you try it, as 35% of those surveyed believe their“unique” food is so good that it has the potential to go viral on social media.

“We know all about unique flavor mashups and find inventive twists and familiar favorites interesting,” said Brent Phillip, chief marketing officer at Quiznos.“Results like these motivate our innovation further, knowing that people are all about unexpected combinations like a kimchi Philly sub because bold flavors are in now more than ever!

Creating food with flavor and inventive recipes is a part of our everyday lives. Sandwiches are a great way to experiment with some of these flavors since they can help balance new tastes with comforting favorites. Thinking about the fallout of an apocalypse, we're thankful for the deliciously toasted subs that are available to us all for now!”

In the past, nearly a quarter of respondents have avoided telling someone about a food they liked out of concern that they'd be judged (24%).

In fact, 29% of Americans generally see themselves as the“underdog,” but 37% of these respondents don't mind it.

Today, they've overcome their fear of judgment, with two in three agreeing that they unapologetically love their unique foods.

They'd encourage others to do the same, with eight in 10 agreeing that it's okay to enjoy the foods and activities you like without worrying about others' opinions (83%).

This past summer, the "rat girl summer" trend was a popular micro-trend on TikTok, defined by Insider as“aiming to empower young women to act like a city rat: lurk about at all hours of the day and night, snack on every little or big treat and unabashedly live with no alarm.”

Based on this definition, more than a quarter of respondents said they've lived a“rat girl summer” this past summer (28%).

And they're not done living without fear - a similar percentage are interested in continuing the trend for the rest of the year (25%), living without regrets and snacking on their unique flavor cravings through“rat girl winter.”

“We live to create unique flavor combinations that push boundaries and have delicious results,” said Phillip.“Be unapologetic about the foods you love, especially the flavor mashups created when those cravings hit. Subs are a great way to mash up global flavors and keep food interesting and creative to satisfy those cravings.”

TOP PEOPLE TO HAVE ON YOUR“APOCALYPSE SURVIVAL TEAM”

Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson - 43%Chuck Norris - 36%Superman - 33%John Cena - 26%MacGyver - 23%“Bear” Grylls - 22%Samuel Jackson - 22%Jackie Chan - 18%Elon Musk - 17%Indiana Jones - 15%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Quiznos between October 11 and October 16, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).