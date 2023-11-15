Greenenergybreaks Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Expects Explosive Growth After Nasdaq Listing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) , a leader in photovoltaic energy storage, was featured in an interview with Proactive London after the Spain-based company completed its Nasdaq listing in the U.S. Turbo Energy's General Manager Mariano Soria joined Thomas Warner from Proactive to provide an overview of the business, describing it as being“at the forefront of technology for storing photovoltaic energy” and explaining how the company is utilizing artificial intelligence to help improve its offering. He shares how the company uses AI to help its customers save money by analyzing energy usage patterns and cross-referencing the data with weather and energy-price forecasts to maximize efficient deployment of stored energy. Soria further explains that the learning done by the company over the last ten years has gone into its primary product, called the SunBox - a plug-and-play solution that can be installed in a user's home very quickly and with minimal training. He also discusses plans for the future, saying that he is expecting explosive growth given that Turbo Energy has“probably the most advanced system for cost-savings in residential photovoltaics.”

To view the full interview, visit



About Turbo Energy S.A.

Turbo Energy is a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain. The company's focus is on developing innovative solutions that allow end consumers to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to TURB are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:



GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office



GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN