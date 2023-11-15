Greenenergybreaks Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Expects Explosive Growth After Nasdaq Listing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) , a leader in photovoltaic energy storage, was featured in an interview with Proactive London after the Spain-based company completed its Nasdaq listing in the U.S. Turbo Energy's General Manager Mariano Soria joined Thomas Warner from Proactive to provide an overview of the business, describing it as being“at the forefront of technology for storing photovoltaic energy” and explaining how the company is utilizing artificial intelligence to help improve its offering. He shares how the company uses AI to help its customers save money by analyzing energy usage patterns and cross-referencing the data with weather and energy-price forecasts to maximize efficient deployment of stored energy. Soria further explains that the learning done by the company over the last ten years has gone into its primary product, called the SunBox - a plug-and-play solution that can be installed in a user's home very quickly and with minimal training. He also discusses plans for the future, saying that he is expecting explosive growth given that Turbo Energy has“probably the most advanced system for cost-savings in residential photovoltaics.”
About Turbo Energy S.A.
Turbo Energy is a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain. The company's focus is on developing innovative solutions that allow end consumers to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at
.
