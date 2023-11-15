Bitmatex Helps“MEME” Explode, And Airdrops Worth 10,000 Yuan Are Waiting For You

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) In this round of bull market, the Meme coin craze has expanded to the Bitcoin market. ORDI, the first BRC-20 token built on the Bitcoin blockchain, quickly reached a market value of close to US$1 billion after being listed on mainstream exchanges. Bitcoin's BRC-20 token standard has become the latest trend in the crypto ecosystem. According to brc-20 data, more than 10,000 different tokens have been minted using the BRC-20 standard, with a total market value of over 700 million. USD, most of which are Meme coins. For example ORDI, PEPE, NALS, MEME, etc.

The first BRC-20 token is ordi deployed by Domo. The token has a minting limit of 1,000 tokens each time and a total of 21,000,000 tokens. Currently, 100% of the minting is completed. This is also regarded as the prototype of the development of BRC-20. Currently, the number of ordi currency holding addresses exceeds 5,100 in total.

From a niche experiment by geeks to an emerging economy with a market value of hundreds of billions of dollars, cryptocurrencies represented by Bitcoin have gone through more than ten years. In order to gain wider recognition, Meme currency has finally established contact with mainstream digital currencies (such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.) and achieved interconnection through cross-chain technology.

Highlights of BRC-20

new story

In the current market environment, it is difficult for any project to attract attention, and the Bitcoin ecosystem has opened a new door. There are currently very few ecological projects, and there is huge room for growth of Meme coins.

Technical stability

There is no essential difference between the current Bitcoin code and the original code written by Satoshi Nakamoto. The only major updates in recent years are Setwit and Taproot (Bitcoin's expansion and upgrade plan, laying the foundation for the emergence of Ordinals). The code that has been running for more than ten years without any technical problems is enough to prove its robustness, which is a technical guarantee for on-chain projects and Meme coins.

value anchor

Bitcoin is the largest and most real value in the entire encryption industry. It accounts for about 40% of the total market value and is the banner of the entire encryption industry. Most of Bitcoin's ecological projects are denominated in Bitcoin, and when the price of Bitcoin fluctuates, these projects will also be affected.

Memeland project introduction

The Memeland ecosystem token Memecoin (MEME), a Web3 project owned by 9GAG Company, has raised US$15.8 million through two rounds of pre-sales, of which 12.00% and 11.00% of the token supply were sold to private investors at a price of US$0.001/MEME respectively. By. 9GAG is a Fortune 500 website backed by companies such as Y Combinator. The team has been developing community-based products for more than 15 years, working with hundreds of brands, thousands of creators and millions of fans. Based on this, Memeland is gradually becoming a popular meme platform around the world.

Memeland's focus is SocialFi and the creator economy, aiming to connect creators and communities through NFTs, tokens and products. Since June 2022, Memeland has launched 3 NFT series, including You The Real MVP, The Captainz and The Potatoz. The story background of Memeland is an adventure story between different characters on a small island. Different characters are various types of NFTs. The officially designed economic system will affect various types of interactions on the island.

Memeland currently has issued a total of three NFTs, namely YOU THE REAL MVP series 420 units, The Cap tainz series 9999 units, and The Potatoz series 9999 units. Each series has different empowerment and application scenarios for the Memeland ecosystem.

The total number of MEME tokens is 69 billion, the initial token price is 0.001 USDT, and the initial FDV is approximately $69 million. Token distribution details are as follows:



Community airdrop (25%): For all MemelandNFT holders, 1/5 will be unlocked during TGE, and the remaining 4/5 will be locked in NFT, non-linear unlocking.

Ecological Fund (33%): 1/11 is unlocked during TGE, and the remaining part is unlocked every day for 24 months to reward future community undertakings.

Community Fire Sale (approximately 11%): 1/4 will be unlocked during TGE, and the remainder will be unlocked in part every day for 18 months.

Private sale (approximately 11%): 6-month lock-in period, 1/10 will be unlocked after 6 months, and the remaining portion will be unlocked in part every day for the next 18 months. Contributors (20%): 12-month lock-in period, with a portion unlocked every day for the next 12 months.

Looking at the encryption market, the popularity of Memecoins such as pepe and ordi has allowed BRC-20 to bring heat to the encryption market while also injecting new vitality into Bitcoin. As the Bitcoin halving time approaches, BRC-20 will undoubtedly set off a new narrative on Bitcoin, and the Memeland token MEME, as a rookie, will also set off a new round of Meme craze.

