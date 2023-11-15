UN Committee Adopts Resolution Of International Year Of Family, In Which Qatar Facilities Negotiations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Third Committee of the UN General Assembly adopted, by consensus, the resolution on preparations for the 20th anniversary of the International Year of the Family (IYF), which the State of Qatar has been submitting since 2004 on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, coinciding with the State of Qatar's presidency of the Group of 77 and China in 2004.

The resolution included the State of Qatar's upcoming hosting of the conference to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family in collaboration with the Doha International Family Institute (DIFI). The conference is scheduled to take place from Oct. 29 to 31, 2024.

In the closing session of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly, the representative of the Republic of Cuba, on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, expressed her appreciation to the State of Qatar for the tireless efforts made by HE the Second Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the UN Sheikha Al Maha bint Mubarak Al-Thani for facilitating negotiations on the resolution, bringing viewpoints closer and achieving consensus.

The resolution encourages governments to continue their efforts toward achieving the goals of the International Year of the Family and their follow-up mechanisms, and developing strategies and programs to enhance national capabilities in addressing family-related national priorities. It also urges intensified efforts, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, to implement these goals, particularly in areas such as poverty and hunger eradication, preventing intergenerational poverty, and ensuring the well-being of all age groups, contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

In its second paragraph, the resolution emphasizes that the preparations for the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family and its celebration in 2024 provide a valuable opportunity to continue raising awareness of the International Year's goals. This aims to enhance cooperation on family issues at all levels, take coordinated actions to promote family-oriented policies and programs as part of an integrated and comprehensive developmental approach.

The celebrations for the International Year of the Family at the United Nations are based on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, emphasizing the family as the fundamental unit of society. The declaration ensures the maximum protection and assistance to families, enabling them to fully fulfill their responsibilities within the society. (QNA)

