Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, HE Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet expressed its pride in the intensive efforts exerted by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in order to reach an immediate ceasefire, stop bloodshed, protect civilians in Gaza Strip, and ensure flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian brothers, as well as the release of captives. As part of these efforts, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani took part in the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh on Saturday, and held earlier in-depth discussions in Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Riyadh focused on the developments in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, joint efforts to stop the Israeli aggression and ensure a continuous flow of humanitarian aid, and anything that would support security and stability in the region.

The Cabinet applauded the historic speech of HH the Amir at the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit, which was comprehensive, sincere and clear in affirming the firm position of the State of Qatar in support of the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people and their just cause, and in expressing the feelings of the Arab and Islamic peoples demanding deterrent steps in the face of the Israeli war crimes, and not being satisfied with statements of condemnation and denunciation, as well as denouncing the inability of the international community and its failure to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities, and the contradictory positions of some countries that claim to protect international law and the world order but do nothing while watching the scenes of indiscriminate killing of Palestinian civilians, including children or women.

The Cabinet reiterated the State of Qatar's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation bombardment of the headquarters of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, in a gross violation of international law, and in a extension of the policy of targeting the human, especially since this Committee has worked through its projects to alleviate the suffering of the population in Gaza Strip who has been suffering from a stifling siege and continuous aggression for years, which has now reached its peak by the killing of thousands of innocent, defenseless people, and the destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, population centers and shelters for displaced persons, which requires urgent action by the international community to hold Israel accountable for the horrific crimes it commits and its serious violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

The Cabinet then considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First, the Cabinet approved a draft law on public and private state property, and decided to refer it to the Shura Council.

Second, the Cabinet approved a draft law promulgating Child's Rights Law, and decided to refer it to the Shura Council.

Third, the Cabinet took the necessary measures to ratify:

1- A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the cultural field between the Ministry of Culture of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

2- A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of training between Qatar Aeronautical Academy and the Kyrgyzstan Aviation Institute named after Ishembay Abdraimov.

Fourth, the Cabinet approved a draft protocol amending some provisions of an air services agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Fifth, the Cabinet approved hosting of the informal meeting (Retreat) of the Executive Council of the World Health Organization (Doha 4,5/12/2023).

Sixth, the Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon:

1- Periodic report prepared by the Ministry of Municipality on Doha Horticultural Expo 2023.

2- Report on the results of the participation in the 34th General International Conference of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs on cyberspace and modern means of religious discourse between rational use and deviation from seriousness (Cairo - September 2023).

3- Report on the results of the participation in the meetings of the 4th session of Qatari-Tajik Joint Economic, Commercial and Technical Committee (Doha - September 2023).

MENAFN15112023000067011011ID1107430827