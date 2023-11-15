Amir Stresses Expanding Political, Economic Ties With South Africa

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani Wednesday stressed that he agreed with the President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa during their talks on Wednesday to expand the scope of the political and economic relations between the two countries.

His Highness the Amir said, in a post on His Highness' official account on the X platform, that during the talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa, they agreed to expand the scope of their political and economic relations. His Highness added that they also discussed the Israeli war against Gaza and its repercussions on regional and international security. In this context, His Highness the Amir praised the stances of South Africa and its President that support and stand by the Palestinian people and their just cause.

